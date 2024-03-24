Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives $54.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vertiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $84.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

