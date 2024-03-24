Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK) & Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Critical Comparison

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virginia National Bankshares 24.35% 13.77% 1.22% Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 16.71% 14.30% 0.76%

Volatility & Risk

Virginia National Bankshares has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Virginia National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Virginia National Bankshares pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Virginia National Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Virginia National Bankshares and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virginia National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virginia National Bankshares $79.09 million 1.99 $19.26 million $3.58 8.20 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $16.45 billion 1.23 $2.74 billion $0.69 7.42

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Virginia National Bankshares. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virginia National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.4% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Virginia National Bankshares beats Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans, real estate construction and land loans, commercial real estate loans, and 1-4 family residential mortgages, as well as consumer loans comprising student loans, revolving credit, and other fixed payment loans. In addition, it provides automated teller machines, internet banking, treasury, and cash management services; merchant and debit card services; and wealth and investment advisory, brokerage, insurance, consulting, and related services. Further, the company offers investment management, corporate trustee, trust and estate administration, IRA administration, house investment management, and custody services. It serves individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations in the Charlottesville/Albemarle County, Fauquier County, Manassas, Prince William County, Richmond, and Winchester market areas in Virginia. Virginia National Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services. It also provides financing for investments, such as equipment, cars, computers, and other inventories, as well as vehicle and real estate financing services; green loans and advisor services; investment and other financing services; medical care, group and health, and travel insurance products; forestry and farming banking products; and online and mobile banking services. In addition, the company offers transaction, trade finance, cash management, risk management, and foreign exchange services, as well as various banking services for children and young people. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

