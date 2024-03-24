Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) PT Lowered to $25.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VRDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 18.26, a current ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.37). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.80% and a negative net margin of 75,711.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 476,190 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares in the company, valued at $38,639,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 84,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 61,676 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,698,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 190.9% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

