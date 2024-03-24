Viridian Therapeutics’ (VRDN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 18.26 and a quick ratio of 18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.08. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.80% and a negative net margin of 75,711.48%. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 476,190 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,639,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 84,670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 61,676 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,698,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 190.9% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

