Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Virtu Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $20.25 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $21.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.38.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,468,779.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Virtu Financial by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

