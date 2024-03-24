Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Visa by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Visa by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 918,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $239,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.30.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded down $7.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,744,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

