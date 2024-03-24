Wajax (TSE:WJX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.05

Shares of Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.05 and traded as high as C$33.51. Wajax shares last traded at C$33.30, with a volume of 16,968 shares trading hands.

WJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Wajax from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wajax from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$721.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Wajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

