Wanchain Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $59.10 million and $4.62 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00081567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00021697 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00017544 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008123 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,767,147 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

