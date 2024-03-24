Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Waste Connections from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.82.

NYSE:WCN opened at $170.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $172.41.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,410,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,240,887,000 after buying an additional 356,695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 20.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,302 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 12.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,470 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,473,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,715,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,641,000 after purchasing an additional 509,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

