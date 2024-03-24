Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 17,627.7% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,401,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $211.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $213.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,349.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. HSBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.47.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

