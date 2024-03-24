Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Agency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

AGZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,423. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.80 and a 52-week high of $109.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.06.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.