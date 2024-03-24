Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in PepsiCo by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 102,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $1,678,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.02. 4,106,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,625,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

