Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 122,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 233,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

DUHP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.46. 726,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,195. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $31.72.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

