Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE BAC traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.05. 29,001,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,031,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

