Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,059,000 after acquiring an additional 62,710 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,010,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 143,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 42,629 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 65,328 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DMXF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.53. The stock had a trading volume of 36,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,200. The company has a market cap of $616.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $69.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average is $61.70.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

