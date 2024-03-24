Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 24,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $40.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,018,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,339. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $41.66.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

