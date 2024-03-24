Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 46 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO traded down $7.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $387.64. The stock had a trading volume of 495,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,015. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $386.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $285.13 and a one year high of $407.62.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

