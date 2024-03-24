Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $346.27. The stock had a trading volume of 983,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,221. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.89. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $237.32 and a twelve month high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.