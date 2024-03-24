Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 1,261 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Intel Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.57. 28,503,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,545,216. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $179.99 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

