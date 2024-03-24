Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 360 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,143,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 169.8% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 699,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,747,000 after buying an additional 439,977 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 730.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,571,000 after buying an additional 435,747 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,634,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 831,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,303,000 after buying an additional 255,158 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

GSY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 580,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,428. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.84. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

