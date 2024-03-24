Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 4,966 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $451,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IJT traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.06. 66,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,298. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.98 and its 200-day moving average is $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $129.66.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2191 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

