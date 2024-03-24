Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 6,600 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFEB. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PFEB remained flat at $34.13 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,003 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $559.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

