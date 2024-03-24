Wedbush Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $130.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $103.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.64. Micron Technology has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.