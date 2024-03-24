Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC)

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smith Douglas Homes’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.
SDHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a sector perform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.70.
In other Smith Douglas Homes news, insider Brett Allen Steele purchased 5,000 shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile
Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.
