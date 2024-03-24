Western Alliance Bancorporation’s (WAL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WAL. Barclays initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.59.

NYSE:WAL opened at $62.09 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $70.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

