Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Up 4.0 %

WPRT opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westport Fuel Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

