Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Westwater Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WWR opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. Westwater Resources has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Westwater Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Westwater Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,006,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 33,816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Westwater Resources by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 116,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Westwater Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Westwater Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 20,059 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Westwater Resources by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

