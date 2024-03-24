Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85. Willis Lease Finance has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $315.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.28 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, insider Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $38,913.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,790.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $77,533.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 923,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,195,503.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $38,913.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,790.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,232 shares of company stock valued at $538,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4,079.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

