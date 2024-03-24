Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.62

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.14 ($0.01). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.01), with a volume of 594,235 shares traded.

Wishbone Gold Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of £3.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.61.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

