WJ Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,326,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $14,098,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $770.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,750. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $722.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $632.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $323.26 and a one year high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $732.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

