Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Grows Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 459.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EXAS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,635. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,879. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

