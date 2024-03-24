Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 68,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 118,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AOM traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $42.66. The stock had a trading volume of 161,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,301. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $42.78.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

