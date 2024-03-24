Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 1,877 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 111,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 84,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:O traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,775,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,197,160. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.37.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

