WOW-token (WOW) Hits 1-Day Volume of $50.57

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $221.40 million and $50.57 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000567 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00014922 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005048 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02214176 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

