Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $17.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15. Xerox has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xerox will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

