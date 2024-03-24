XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.98.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. XPeng has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62.
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.
