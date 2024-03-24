XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.98.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,696,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,174 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,497,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,343,000 after acquiring an additional 624,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,901,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,792,000 after acquiring an additional 292,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,407,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,196,000 after acquiring an additional 701,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. XPeng has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

