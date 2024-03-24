Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hologic

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.26. 862,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.77. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.