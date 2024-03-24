Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Yarbrough Capital LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,877 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,508. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,495,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,805,003. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.27. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.05.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

