Yarbrough Capital LLC Makes New $739,000 Investment in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 76,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

FUSN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. 3,143,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,898. The company has a current ratio of 15.01, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of -0.85. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

