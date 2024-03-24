Yarbrough Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,460 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 5,090.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,168,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,780 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,858,000 after purchasing an additional 959,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,992,000 after purchasing an additional 929,341 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,989,000 after purchasing an additional 881,697 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In other news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $589,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,184,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,702,690.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,212,712. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.72.

AZEK Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.48. 1,095,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,134. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.92. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

