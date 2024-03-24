Yarbrough Capital LLC Sells 524 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Yarbrough Capital LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $774.15. 885,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,550. The company has a market capitalization of $158.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $767.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $676.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.01 and a 52-week high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

