Yarbrough Capital LLC Takes $419,000 Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 285.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 45,214 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 87,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 24,705 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,493,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,138,000 after buying an additional 1,768,064 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.65. 1,088,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,904. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. On average, analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DV shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on DoubleVerify

Insider Activity

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,165 shares of company stock worth $2,694,985. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.