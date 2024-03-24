Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Yum! Brands comprises 0.9% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 947,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,785,000 after buying an additional 59,910 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 322.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,628 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

YUM traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.23. 1,296,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,138. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.62. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.94%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

