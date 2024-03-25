1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Trading 5.4% Higher

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.34. 133,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 421,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $715.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.20 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,927.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 201.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after buying an additional 155,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

