111,032 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 111,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,183,000. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises about 1.6% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.51. The company had a trading volume of 68,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,224. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.98.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

