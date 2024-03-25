13,864 Shares in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFBS stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $63.60. 67,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,079. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $39.27 and a one year high of $70.84.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.00 million. Analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

