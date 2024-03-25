1,525 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Purchased by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Quarry LP increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $100.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $103.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.13.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.