19,922 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Acquired by Towneley Capital Management Inc DE

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.3% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,002,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,900. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $58.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.