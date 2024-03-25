364,495 Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Acquired by Towneley Capital Management Inc DE

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 364,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,745,000. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE owned 1.07% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 32,511 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after buying an additional 255,455 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.04. 215,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,012. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $47.18.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

