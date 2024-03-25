3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $20,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

3M Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.81. 3,679,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,090,954. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $113.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average of $97.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.82%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

